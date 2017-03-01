Reuters: Occidental starts to suspend...

Reuters: Occidental starts to suspend Colombia output after rebel attacks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Crude oil production at Occidental Petroleum's Cano Limon field in Colombia is being gradually suspended after an escalation of rebel attacks on its pipeline, Reuters reports. The 485-mile Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, which transports crude from the fields to the Caribbean Sea for export, has been suspended since Feb. 15 because of a series of bomb attacks attributed to a Marxist rebel group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC