Promised Land: Venezuela Jewish converts fight way to Israel

In this March 17, 2017 photo, Jose Luis Garcia embraces and cries as he says goodbye to his little brother that departs to Bogota on his way to Israel, at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela. The protracted fight over the so-called "Venezuela Nine" religious converts on their way to Israel underscores the fierce debate in a divided Israeli society over who is a Jew and how a religion that doesn't proselytize like Christianity or Islam embraces an increasing number of converts, especially from Latin America, who have found their way to Judaism outside traditional paths like marrying someone of the faith.

