Powerful NYC Union Rallies Against Deportation of Colombian National
A well-wired building service workers union rallied with allies outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Lower Manhattan office this afternoon to demand the release of a Colombian national wedded to one of its members, a man they fear faces expulsion from the country under President Donald Trump's aggressive enforcement agenda . 32BJ SEIU President Hector Figueroa joined doorwoman Yahaira Burgos, her legal team and local pols outside the Jacob Javits Federal Building to object to the detention of Juan Vivares, who they reported ICE detained in its offices above this morning following a check-in .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC