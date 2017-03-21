Powerful NYC Union Rallies Against De...

Powerful NYC Union Rallies Against Deportation of Colombian National

A well-wired building service workers union rallied with allies outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Lower Manhattan office this afternoon to demand the release of a Colombian national wedded to one of its members, a man they fear faces expulsion from the country under President Donald Trump's aggressive enforcement agenda . 32BJ SEIU President Hector Figueroa joined doorwoman Yahaira Burgos, her legal team and local pols outside the Jacob Javits Federal Building to object to the detention of Juan Vivares, who they reported ICE detained in its offices above this morning following a check-in .

