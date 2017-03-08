Pope to make four-day visit to Colomb...

Pope to make four-day visit to Colombia in September

Pope Francis will visit Colombia in September, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Friday, stopping in Bogota, Medellin, Villavicencio and Cartagena during a four-day trip. Pope Francis waves as he leads the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 5, 2017.

