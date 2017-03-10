Pope on Colombia trip Sep 6-11

Pope on Colombia trip Sep 6-11

Vatican City, March 10 - Pope Francis will visit Colombia from September 6 to 11 to help celebrate the South American country's steps to end a 50-year civil war, the Vatican press office said Friday. "Accepting the invitation from the President of the Republic and Colombian bishops, His Holiness Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Colombia from 6 to 11 September 2017, visiting the cities of Bogot, Villavicencio, Medelln and Cartagena", said Vatican press office deputy director Paloma Ovejero.

