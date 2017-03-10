Pope on Colombia trip Sep 6-11
Vatican City, March 10 - Pope Francis will visit Colombia from September 6 to 11 to help celebrate the South American country's steps to end a 50-year civil war, the Vatican press office said Friday. "Accepting the invitation from the President of the Republic and Colombian bishops, His Holiness Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Colombia from 6 to 11 September 2017, visiting the cities of Bogot, Villavicencio, Medelln and Cartagena", said Vatican press office deputy director Paloma Ovejero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC