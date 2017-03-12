Pope Francis to visit Colombia

Pope Francis to visit Colombia

Washington Blade

Francis is scheduled to arrive in the Colombian capital of BogotA on Sept. 6. He is expected to visit the cities of Villavincencio, MedellA n and Cartagena before returning to Rome on Sept.

