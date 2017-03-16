Pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives su...

Pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives sued for plagiarism

In this July 20, 2008 file photo, Colombian singers Shakira, right, and Carlos Vives perform during a "concert for peace" Independence Day celebrations in Leticia, Colombia. A Cuban singer and music producer has filed a plagiarism lawsuit filed Thursday March 3, 2017 against pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives for allegedly copying excerpts of a decade-old song in the Colombian duo's award-winning music hit 'La Bicicleta.'

Chicago, IL

