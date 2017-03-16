People in Latin America are starting ...

People in Latin America are starting to turn against outlawing marijuana

Sentiments in Latin America in favor of outlawing marijuana appear to be undergoing shifts in some countries, according to researchers in Chile and the UK. A study published the International Journal of Drug Policy found that, in some parts of the region, more than 40% of respondents supported legalizing the drug, while in other, more conservative areas, support remained minimal.

Chicago, IL

