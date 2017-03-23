Only Barcelona pledged cash aid, says Chapecoense chief3 min ago

Rio de Janeiro, March 23 FC Barcelona is the only European football club to have offered financial support to Chapecoense after the air crash that shook the football world in November, the Brazilian club's president said. Seventy-one people died, including 19 Chapecoense players and all of the coaching staff, when the LaMia charter plane in which they were travelling slammed into a hillside near the Colombian city of Medellin, reports Xinhua news agency.

