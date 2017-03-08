Neil Offen: Exercising the brain ... ...

Neil Offen: Exercising the brain ... or ... has it already been exorcised?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Not as sharp as you used to be? Want to improve your mental abilities or ward off cognitive decline? Can't remember what the word cognitive means? Are you worried that your intellectual prowess isn't nearly as prow as you would like? Or are you just simply concerned that you're losing your mind and can't remember where you put it? Don't worry. Now, thanks to a new generation of interactive games and riddles and clever Internet-based whangdoodle programs designed to prey on anyone who has ever forgotten her keys or failed to nab a Nobel Prize, you can train your brain to do better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC