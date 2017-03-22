More on Idaho
Music Voyager "The Capital of Salsa" The Colombian city of Cali, known as the world capital of salsa, also serves as the urban center of the country's Afro-Pacific culture. Host Jacob Edgar discovers why Columbia adopted as its native style the upbeat tropical dance music of salsa.
