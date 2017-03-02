In Colombia Foreign-Owned Coal Mine Expands, Defenseless People Suffer and Die
As it expanded operations, El CerrejA3n coal mine in Colombia's La Guajira department threatened the survival of nearby WayAou indigenous people. Many now are malnourished and children have died.
