Guerrilla artist: A Colombian rebel and painter emerges from the jungle

16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

For 14 years Inty Maleywa has been painting and sketching in the jungle as a member of Colombia's FARC guerrillas. Now that the group is demobilizing amid a historic peace deal, Maleywa's work is finally being seen in public.

Chicago, IL

