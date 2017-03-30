"GMO" isn't a dirty word: Genetically modified...
An Aedes Aegypti mosquito is photographed on human skin in a lab of the International Training and Medical Research Training Center on January 25, 2016, in Cali, Colombia. CIDEIM scientists are studying the genetics and biology of Aedes Aegypti mosquito which transmits the Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue and Yellow Fever viruses, to control their reproduction and resistance to insecticides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC