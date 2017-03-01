Generous Benefits Lead Employees to O...

Generous Benefits Lead Employees to Oppose Privatizing Bogota Telco

Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa has made little secret of his intention to sell the public utility Bogota Telecommunications Company , and has thus received substantial criticism from the Colombian left and from company employees who want to the company to continue in the public sector. According to the newspaper KienyKe the answer is simple: the large number of benefits that ETB employees receive; benefits that are not enjoyed by any other Colombian state employees.

