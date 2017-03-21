From Bananas to Bills, an Artist Peels Back the Layers of the Global Economy

The question facing Colombian artist Adriana MartA nez , and her group of friends and collaborators from university, was how to continue working as artists as they prepared to leave school. They organized into a multi-faceted collective, which manages an under-the-radar gallery space in BogotA called Miami; a representative arm called Carne that infiltrates art fairs; and a budding curatorial exchange program that functions as an apparatus for continuing education beyond the university setting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.