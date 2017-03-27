Fighters from the Western Hemisphere's oldest rebel group are giving up their weapons

Former fighters from Colombia's FARC rebel group are handing over thousands of weapons and other materials to international officials in special camps, as the group's six-month disarmament process continues. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia signed a peace agreement with the government late last year to put an end to their part in Latin America's longest-running armed conflict, which has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.

