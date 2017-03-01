Execution of Colombian Shows China's ...

Execution of Colombian Shows China's Commitment to Harsh Drug Policies

TODAY COLOMBIA The Chinese government has executed a Colombian citizen for drug trafficking, amid indications that Colombia's role in the internal drug trade of the world's most populous country may be growing. Ismael Arciniegas, a 74-year-old native of Cali, Colombia, was killed by lethal injection on February 27 on orders from the Chinese government.

