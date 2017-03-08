EXCLUSIVE: Out Colombia congresswoman...

EXCLUSIVE: Out Colombia congresswoman to seek higher office

The first openly LGBT person elected to the Colombian Congress on Tuesday confirmed that she plans to run for a seat in the country's Senate. "I am optimistic," Congresswoman AngA©lica Lozano told the Washington Blade during an exclusive interview at the Colombian Congress in the country's capital of BogotA .

Chicago, IL

