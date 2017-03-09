DCNS opens representative office in C...

DCNS opens representative office in Colombia

Read more: UPI

French naval company DCNS has opened a representative office in Colombia to reinforce its ties with local companies and participation in Colombian projects. "With our new representative office in Bogota, DCNS is keen to be part of a strategic partnership with Colombia and its local industry," Olivier Michel, DCNS Latin America vice president, said in a press release .

Chicago, IL

