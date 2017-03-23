'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' Seas...

'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' Season 2: IRT Goes To South Korea On Episode 4

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Season 2 Episode 4, which arrives next Wednesday, March 29, will follow the International Response Team as it solves another case in a different location. After solving the case in Bogota, Colombia last episode, the team will be crossing the Pacific in next week's episode.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Wed Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC