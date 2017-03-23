Contador: It's not just up to me to a...

Contador: It's not just up to me to attack on the mountain stage

Alberto Contador believes that he should not be the only rider on the attack in tomorrow's crunch climb of the Volta Catalunya , the race's final summit finish of Lo Port. Contador's typically gung-ho racing style has made it almost a given that he will be leading the assault on the overall lead of BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen.

