Colombia's Ecopetrol says rebel attacks cut production by 893K barrels
Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol has lost 893K barrels of oil production , more than a day's worth of total national output, this year due to rebel attacks on the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline. Crude oil production at the Cano Limon field, operated by Occidental Petroleum , has been suspended since March 6 because of escalating rebel attacks on the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline.
