Colombian Villagers Still at Risk Des...

Colombian Villagers Still at Risk Despite Peace Deal, Amnesty Says

Supporters rallying for the nation's peace agreement with FARC hold a giant flag during a march in Bogota, Colombia, Nov.15, 2016. Hundreds of Colombian villagers have been killed or driven from their homes despite the recent peace deal between the government and rebels, according to a new report by Amnesty International.

