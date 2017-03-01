Colombian rebels take step toward surrendering weapons
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, rebel cleans his weapon at a camp in La Carmelita near Puerto Asis in Colombia's southwestern state of Putumayo, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. March 1 was the deadline for the FARC to turn over 30 percent of their arms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC