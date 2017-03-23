Colombian President, FARC leader disc...

Colombian President, FARC leader discuss peace agreement

35 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Bogota, March 27 - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has met FARC's top leader Rodrigo Londono to follow up on the implementation of the peace agreement between the two sides. The meeting on Sunday took place in the department of Bolivar.

Chicago, IL

