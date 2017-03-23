Colombian President, FARC leader discuss peace agreement
Bogota, March 27 - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has met FARC's top leader Rodrigo Londono to follow up on the implementation of the peace agreement between the two sides. The meeting on Sunday took place in the department of Bolivar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC