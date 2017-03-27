Colombian columnist threatened at gunpoint after reporting on corruption

On March 23, 2017, a man arrived at the home of Colombian columnist, anticorruption activist, and law student Daniel Silva Orrego, threatened him with a gun, and told him to stop his investigations into corruption, according to the journalist and news reports . The man "pointed a revolver at me and swore and told me not to do any more investigations or lawsuits, and that I had been warned," Silva told the Committee to Protect Journalists.

