Colombian church officials: Pope Francis to visit in Sept.

Pope Francis sits on a bus with members of the Roman on their way back to the Vatican at the end of a week long spiritual retreat at the village of Ariccia, near Rome, Friday, March 10, 2017. BOGOTA - Pope Francis will visit Colombia in September as part of a trip to celebrate the South American nation's steps toward ending five decades of armed conflict.

