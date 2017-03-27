Colombiaa s peace deal will help coun...

Colombiaa s peace deal will help country compete in global economy, ambassador says

14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The peace accord between the government of President Juan Manuel Santos and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia has laid the cornerstone for long-term stability and prosperity that will enable the country to compete better in the globalized economy, the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Juan Carlos PinzA3n, said in Coral Gables Thursday. "There is a signed agreement, and it is a fact," PinzA3n said during a lengthy speech to a luncheon of the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce.

Chicago, IL

