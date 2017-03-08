Colombia produces most of the world's...

Colombia produces most of the world's cocaine - and output is at a record-high

Colombia is the world's top producer of cocaine, and cultivation of coca, the drug's base product, has hit record levels two years in a row. The area under coca cultivation grew 39% in 2014 and 42% in 2015, hitting 392,897.5 acres, according to the US State Department's annual International Narcotics Control Strategy Report.

Chicago, IL

