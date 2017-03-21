Colombia: Magdalena River dredging project suspended over Odebrecht
A string of gritty river towns along Colombia's mightiest river have waited years for mounds of silt to be dredged from the waterway, a project that was supposed to start last year and bolster growth in Latin America's fourth-largest economy. But the $862-million contract to make 565 miles of the Magdalena River more navigable went mostly to Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA, whose explosive admission that it paid extensive bribes to land infrastructure projects led Colombian regulators last month to suspend the river works.
