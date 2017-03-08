Colombia has a peace deal, but can it...

Colombia has a peace deal, but can it be implemented?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Guerrilla women from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia carry their babies in a camp site in Tumaco, Colombia. The euphoria that followed the historic peace deal signed by the Colombian government and FARC rebels is giving way to the sobering realities surrounding its implementation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC