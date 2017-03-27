Colombia condemns "aggression" against journalist in Venezuela
Colombia said on Friday a journalist reporting on Venezuela's political crisis for a Colombian radio station was roughed up by that country's National Guard soldiers in an "aggression" against media. Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin, in a statement, expressed "concern and rejection at this attack on the free exercise of freedom of expression" after the incident involving Caracol Radio reporter Elyangelica Gonzalez at the Supreme Court in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC