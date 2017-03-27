Colombia condemns "aggression" against journalist in Venezuela

Colombia said on Friday a journalist reporting on Venezuela's political crisis for a Colombian radio station was roughed up by that country's National Guard soldiers in an "aggression" against media. Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin, in a statement, expressed "concern and rejection at this attack on the free exercise of freedom of expression" after the incident involving Caracol Radio reporter Elyangelica Gonzalez at the Supreme Court in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

