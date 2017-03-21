Colombia, Central America and the needle trade

Two Colombian textile and apparel sector companies are expanding in Central America, with the expectation of creating some new 1,700 jobs, mostly in Nicaragua, the result of a US$8 million investment by Cali-based Supertex. A subcontractor for sportswear brands, which include Adidas, Nike y Under Armour, Supertex expects to hire 1,500 garment workers within three years of operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Colombia.