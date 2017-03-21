Colombia, Central America and the nee...

Colombia, Central America and the needle trade

Read more: Inside Colombia

Two Colombian textile and apparel sector companies are expanding in Central America, with the expectation of creating some new 1,700 jobs, mostly in Nicaragua, the result of a US$8 million investment by Cali-based Supertex. A subcontractor for sportswear brands, which include Adidas, Nike y Under Armour, Supertex expects to hire 1,500 garment workers within three years of operation.

Chicago, IL

