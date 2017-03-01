Colombia Braces for Impact of Returning Drug Traffickers and Paramilitaries

TODAY COLOMBIA The release of Colombian underworld boss "Perra loca" from a US prison is adding to fears that a flood of recently freed drug lords and paramilitaries could have a violent impact on the country's already volatile criminal landscape. US authorities have deported Hector Restrepo Santamaria, alias "Perra loca," back to Colombia after he completed a five-year sentence in a Pennsylvania prison on charges of money laundering, reported Blu Radio .

