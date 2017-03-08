Cockney Rejects touring, playing Brooklyn Bazaar with The Brass
British Oi! legends Cockney Rejects were last supposed to make it over to the US East Coast in 2014 but that tour was unfortunately cancelled . The band have kept busy though, and now they're finally set to return to these shores.
