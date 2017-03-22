Coca expansion in Latin America furth...

Coca expansion in Latin America further strains U.S. ties

Bolivia is doubling the amount of land devoted to coca production, while Colombia says illegal production of the plant used to produce cocaine has spiked to its highest levels in at least two decades. Rising bilateral tensions put in doubt Mexico's cooperation with U.S. law enforcement in cracking down on drug traffickers.

