Chapecoense take first international flight since crash

5 hrs ago

Chapecoense have taken their first international flight since the Colombian air disaster that wiped out most of the Brazilian club's squad. The newly formed team smiled and posed for pictures on board just months after the crash, near the Colombian city of Medellin, that claimed 71 lives.

Chicago, IL

