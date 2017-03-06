CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol expects regular deliveries of Vasconia crude in April

Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol expects to resume normal exports of Vasconia Norte crude in April, after completing repairs to a pipeline that has been attacked by rebels more than a dozen times this year, said the firm's president on Tuesday. The interruption of the crude flow through the 485-mile Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline has forced Ecopetrol to declare force majeure on several shipments of Vasconia Norte crude for February and March deliveries.

