Cambodia Has Banned Exports of Human Breast Milk to the U.S.

16 hrs ago Read more: Time

Milk bottles are pasteurized during after the donation of human milk at Medellin's General hospital on Aug. 20, 2014 in Medellin, Colombia. Cambodia's Cabinet has ordered the country's Health Ministry to "immediately prevent the purchasing and exporting of breast milk," after reports that impoverished mothers were selling their milk to supplement their incomes.

