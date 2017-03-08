Brazilian side Chapecoense win their ...

Brazilian side Chapecoense win their first ever Copa Libertadores tie

The Oak Ridge Observer

Chapecoense beat Zulia 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores as the Brazilian club took part in a foreign fixture for the first time since the devastating plane crash which killed most of their squad. Chapecoense's next match in the Copa Libertadores is on March 16 against Argentine club Lanus, the 2016 Argentina Primera Division champion.

