Border agents stop PT Cruiser, find 4...

Border agents stop PT Cruiser, find 42 pounds of meth

15 hrs ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales in Arizona seized more than 42 pounds of methamphetamine from inside a PT Cruiser at the border, Friday, March 24, 2016. Keep clicking to see more strange ways traffickers have tried to sneak drugs across the border.

Chicago, IL

