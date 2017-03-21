Ballen and Jones

The Robesonian

Luis Gutierrez Delgado of Dosquebradas, Colombia, and Maria Ballen, of Pereira, Colombia announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Paula Gutierrez Ballen, of Pereira, Colombia, to Kevin Patrick Jones of Tallahassee, Florida.

Chicago, IL

