B.C. student helps discover new bird ...

B.C. student helps discover new bird species in Colombia

2 hrs ago

Vancouver biologist Julian Heavyside helped discover this new bird species - the alto de pisones tapaculo - in the Western Andes region of Columbia. A tiny black bird deep in the forests of Colombia has been recently named a new species thanks to the efforts of a B.C. ornithologist.

