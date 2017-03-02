Azerbaijan: No Progress On Key Reforms
The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative , a prominent international coalition, should suspend Azerbaijan 's membership for failing to carry out key reforms, a coalition of 21 groups including Human Rights Watch, ARTICLE 19, and International Media Support said today. The EITI, during its board meeting in Bogota, Colombia, on March 8 and 9, 2017, will review Azerbaijan's efforts to ease its repression of civil society groups as the EITI had required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.
