Azerbaijan: No Progress On Key Reforms

12 hrs ago Read more: Humans Rights Watch

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative , a prominent international coalition, should suspend Azerbaijan 's membership for failing to carry out key reforms, a coalition of 21 groups including Human Rights Watch, ARTICLE 19, and International Media Support said today. The EITI, during its board meeting in Bogota, Colombia, on March 8 and 9, 2017, will review Azerbaijan's efforts to ease its repression of civil society groups as the EITI had required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.

Chicago, IL

