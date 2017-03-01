Avianca increasing Los Angeles-Bogota service
Avianca increasing Los Angeles-Bogota service Colombian carrier will move to daily service from its current offering of four weekly flights. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m7SohN Colombian carrier Avianca will bolster its schedule between Los Angeles and Bogota, moving to daily service from its current offering of four weekly flights.
