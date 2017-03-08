Armenia becomes candidate country of ...

Armenia becomes candidate country of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Board approved Armenia's EITI candidature application at the EITI board meeting held in Bogota, Colombia on 9 March 2017 and Armenia attained the EITI candidacy status. "Implementing EITI will lead to transparency in the mining sector and increase accountability to citizens.

Chicago, IL

