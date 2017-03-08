Armenia becomes candidate country of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative
The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Board approved Armenia's EITI candidature application at the EITI board meeting held in Bogota, Colombia on 9 March 2017 and Armenia attained the EITI candidacy status. "Implementing EITI will lead to transparency in the mining sector and increase accountability to citizens.
