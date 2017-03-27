Architect sentenced to 51 years for r...

Architect sentenced to 51 years for raping child in Colombia

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A Colombian court has sentenced a man to 51 years in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old girl, a crime that caused outrage in the country. Thirty-eight-year-old architect Rafael Uribe Noguera was found guilty of aggravated homicide, kidnapping and carnal knowledge.

Chicago, IL

