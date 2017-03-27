Antioquia Reports on Cisneros Project...

Antioquia Reports on Cisneros Project- Guayabito Progress

Antioquia Gold Inc. is pleased to provide a status update about its Cisneros Project in Antioquia, Colombia. Since breaking ground at the Guayabito site late in 2016 upon receipt of the final environmental approval, significant mining building progress has been made at Cisneros, at both the Guaico and Guayabito sites.

Chicago, IL

