An Arhuaco Solution to Man's Disequilibrium

Osvaldo and I were talking about the ole bees, bouncing around in the back of a truck that was heading down a path, which would have been a nice stroll on foot. I told him about beekeepers in Ethiopia who still used traditional-euphemism for ancient-honey methods, meaning they climb trees and hang tubular, woven baskets, which eventually fill up with wax, honey and bees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GoodFood World.